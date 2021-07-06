Will fight in all forums to protect rights over Krishna water: Telangana CM

He said the Andhra Pradesh government's attitude and stand on the Krishna river water sharing is harming the Telangana farmers' interests.

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday reiterated that the state government would fight at all the forums without any compromise to protect the interests of states farmers, farm sector and its rightful share in Krishna waters.

The State Cabinet has already decided to get the state's rightful share of the allocation of water and to continue hydel power generation to run the Telangana state's lift irrigation scheme. Against this background, the state government has decided to make its voice heard strong in the courts, tribunals and in the coming session of the Parliament.

The state government has also been putting pressure on the Union government on several occasions to finalise its share of allocation of waters. It has decided to strongly put forth its argument before the Tribunal and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and other such platforms.

A high-level review meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the chief minister on the strategy to be adopted to get the state its rightful allocation of waters in the river waters and the future course of action.

In the review meeting, which lasted for over 6 hours, the way Telangana was subjected to the injustices for several decades in the irrigation water was discussed at length and in depth. The meeting decided that under the self-rule, irrigation water problems should never crop up. The Chief Minister, who discussed about the strategies to be planned and implemented, gave instructions to officials.

Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, CM Secretaries Smita Sabharwal, Bhoopal Reddy, CM OSD Priyanka Varghese, Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao, CM OSD Sridhar Deshpande, Advocate General B.S. Prasad and others participated in the meeting.

--IANS

ms/rs