Will file review petition against SC verdict on Ayodhya, will not accept 5-acre land, decides AIMPLB

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue, while declining to accept the five acres of land.

"We will file the review petition in the Supreme Court and we will not also accept the 5 acres of land to be given to us on the direction of the apex court, as it is against Sharia," Zafaryab Jilani, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer, told media persons after the meeting here on Sunday.The decision was taken during the Working Committee meeting of the AIMPLB held here."In the Supreme Court verdict, such things have been written that will lead to confrontation with each other. According to Sharia, the Masjid remains at the place where it is once built. It is not allowed as per Sharia to accept anything in place of Masjid be it land, money or any other thing adjoining it," said Maulana Rahman while addressing the press conference.A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recently ordered that the Central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)