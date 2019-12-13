Will follow Congress's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act, says MP CM Kamal Nath

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that his government will follow whatever stand is taken by Congress party on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Whatever stand the Congress party has taken on the Citizenship Amendment Act, we will follow that, do we want to be a part of a process that sows seeds of divisiveness?" Kamal Nath said during an event here on Friday.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Earlier, Chief Ministers of Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have said that they will not allow the implementation of the Act in their respective states.

Congress is vociferously opposing the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three countries in India's neighbourhood. (ANI)