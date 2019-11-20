Will Form Govt in Maharashtra in 2-5 Days: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that in the coming "2-5 days" the government will be formed in Maharashtra.

"When three parties form a government then the process is long. This process has started today. In the coming 2-5 days, when the process is completed, a government will be formed in Maharashtra," Raut told media here.

On the question of Chief Minister's post, Raut said, "Shiv Sena ka mukhyamantri banna chahiye yeh Maharashtra ki janta ki ichha hai. Yeh rajya ki bhavna hai ki Uddhav Thackeray Ji netritv karen ( The people of Maharashtra wants that the chief minister should be from Shiv Sena). "A meeting of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here today over the government formation in Maharashtra.Leaders from both the parties were present including Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Sule among others.Earlier in the day, the senior Congress leaders met their party leaders from Maharashtra amid uncertainty over the government formation in Maharashtra.Maharashtra came under President's Rule after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP only to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor BS Koshyari.The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)