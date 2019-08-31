Will get justice, case pending in Gauhati HC: Rtd Army veteran Sanaullah on Assam final NRC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Retired Army officer Mohammad Sanaullah, whose name is missing from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, on Saturday voiced confidence of getting justice as his case is still pending in the Gauhati High Court.

Undeterred by his name missing from the final list of the NRC, Sanaullah told ANI, "I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court, I have full faith in the judiciary and I am confident that I will get justice."The final list of the NRC in Assam was published on Saturday, excluding over 19 lakh people. Over three crore people have been found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC, Prateek Hajela, the State Coordinator of the NRC, said in an official statement.In May, Sanaullah, who retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army, was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Assam Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati. The arrest followed the order of a Foreigners' Tribunal that adjudged him a non-citizen.Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain. He was also conferred a medal by President of India for his service.His family members had approached the Gauhati High Court after he was sent to a detention centre for illegal migrants.Sanaullah was later released from the detention centre in Guwahati, a day after he was granted bail against a bail bond of Rs 20000, two local sureties and his biometrics.When the draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it. (ANI)