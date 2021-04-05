Will give up acting if it interferes with political career: Kamal Haasan

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): A day before Tamil Nadu is scheduled for polling, actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday said he will give up his acting career if it will pose a hurdle in his political career.



Addressing media in Coimbatore, Hassan said he will finish the movies that he had already signed.

"Acting is my profession. I will continue to work in the cinema. But if it poses a hurdle for my political career, I will give it up. I will finish movies that I signed earlier and then think about taking new assignments," he said.

He, however, defended his choice of continuing his acting career even after entering politics and gave the example of MG Ramachandran who acted in many films even after being elected as an MLA.

"Many people say this (continuing acting after entering politics) is wrong. Even after becoming MLA, MGR acted in many films. The money he earned from acting helped him carry forward his political journey. I also need money for the same," he said.

MNM will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each. It is also contesting on few seats in Puducherry.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

