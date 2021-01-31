Will hold talks on farm laws after our people are released, says Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): There will not be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the farm law issue only after our people to be released from the jail, said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday.



While speaking to ANI, he said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative for a result, we will keep his respect.

"There won't be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the issue. Prime Minister is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released," Tikait said.

Talking about the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, Tikait said that the matter has to be investigated fairly.

PM Modi had on Saturday said that the government's proposal to farmers on suspending the three farm laws for 18 months still stands.

PM Modi quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said to farmers. He said- we are not reaching a consensus but we are giving you the offer and you (farmers) may go and deliberate. I am just a phone call away. He said that to farmers. The government proposal still stands. Please convey this to your followers. The solution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," PM Modi said at the all-party meet.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

