Will identify and take strict action against perpetrators, Delhi Police on assault of ANI journalists while covering protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators who assaulted an ANI reporter and cameraman while they were covering developments outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University gate number one.



"We condemn this incident, we will identify and take strict action against the perpetrators," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told ANI here.

Reporter Ujjwal Roy and cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh were attacked by unknown assailants outside the varsity earlier today.

Both were then admitted to Holy Family Hospital where they are undergoing treatment for the injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

