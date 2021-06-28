Will identify, neutralise terrorists involved in killing of J-K former SPO, family members: IGP Vijay Kumar

Kumar, who also visited Ahmed's bereaved family, said the unidentified terrorists involved in the attack could have belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)."IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS visited the bereaved family of Martyr Fayaz Ahmad and prayed for the peace of the departed souls. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and assured them that the terrorists involved in this barbaric act will be neutralised soon," Kashmir Zome police tweeted.After the visit, while talking to the media, Kumar said Jammu and Kashmir Police have been working at forefront of anti-terrorist operations."Last night, two terrorists seem to be foreign terrorists, fired on one of our SPOs. When his wife and daughter came to rescue him, they fired on them too. They were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. We are saddened by this incident. We will identify and neutralise them soon. There is a movement of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in this area and it must be them," said the IGP.Terrorists shot dead Ahmed and his wife at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama, as per the Kashmir Police on late Sunday evening. Their daughter also succumbed to her injuries later in a hospital this morning.Former SPO and his wife were laid to rest today.Earlier today, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the cowardly terrorist attack. (ANI)