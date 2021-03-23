Will implement NYAY soon after forming govt in Kerala: Rahul

He hit the campaign trail in Kottayam district and was greeted by huge crowds who lined up on either side of the roads waiting for his convoy to pass by.

Kottayam (Kerala), March 23 (IANS) The Congress-led UDF government will implement the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) within days of assuming power in Kerala, said former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

At Parthumpara near here, accompanied by all the top leaders of the party, he stopped at a corner junction and got on to a stage and called a girl to the stage.

"The reason I called her to the stage is because I am worried about her future. She does not represent just one girl, but all the youngsters. At the moment in Kerala jobs are there only for one particular group. So to change that our UDF government should come to power and we will do that," said Gandhi.

"That's the difference between the RSS/BJP and the CPI-M. We are not worried about the social status or any such things about a person seeking a job. We are for all and want to help all," added Gandhi.

Then turning to the NYAY scheme, he said all of you can just wait to see that our government will do that.

"I promise you that in a few days after our government assumes office, the NYAY scheme will be implemented. Rs 6,000 each every month would be given to all into their bank accounts. We see that this will revive the economy which is now in bad shape. Using this money, people can go and buy things and the economy will be revived," said Gandhi.

Later moving to another stop at Manarcadu, Rahul Gandhi said this NYAY scheme will be tried out first in Kerala.

"We are confident that if the scheme is successful here, then we will take it to the rest of the country. You should understand that this is not a gift, instead it's your own money that is given back to you," added Gandhi.

He also said that "Today the situation in the country is too bad."

"It's because today Modi is an instrument of 2 or 3 people who are given everything and that's what has taken the country to this low level," said Rahul Gandhi.

He also promised a minimum support price of Rs 250 per kilogram of rubber and appropriate prices for other cash crops.

Gandhi also said that this time the Congress party has fielded 55 per cent new faces and youths and it's got a mixture of veterans who are required.

He also praised two-time former Chief minister Oommen Chandy for the way he functions and said neither the present chief minister nor anyone from his cabinet ministers refused to even speak with the large number of youth protesters whom he met last time in front of the State Secretariat, who were demanding jobs and stopping the backdoor recruitments by this government.

"I am sure, if it was Chandy, he would have met the protesters and would have found out what they need. Such is the way he (Chandy) functions," said Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a few more corner meetings and then leave for Kochi and then fly out from there.

He is expected to visit two more times for his campaign as Kerala goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators.

