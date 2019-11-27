Will invite PM Modi, Amit Shah to Thackeray's swearing-in as Maha CM: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28, according to party leader Sanjay Raut.

When asked if the Prime Minister will be invited to the swearing-in ceremony, Raut said: "Yes, we will invite everyone. We will even invite Amit Shah ji."

Late on Tuesday, a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28.Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state, had submitted a letter to the Governor announcing that Thackeray had been elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.The development comes after Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister of the state after Supreme Court asked him to prove majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were, in a surprising turn of events, administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)