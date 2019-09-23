Will join protest march to headquarters of Eastern Railway on Oct 18: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will take part in a protest march on October 18 against the Centre's alleged move on disinvestment in the railways.



"I will join a protest march on October 18 from Sealdah railway station to Fairlie place, which is the headquarters of Eastern Railway," Banerjee said at an event organised by the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) here.

The Chief Minister also said she will participate in a protest outside the Coal India office against the Centre's move to disinvest in the coal sector.

"On September 27, TMC will protest in front of Coal India (office) against the central government's decision on 100 per cent disinvestment in the coal sector," Banerjee said.

During the course of her speech, she asked Lok Sabha MP from TMC Sudip Bandyopadhyay to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for holding talks.

She also asked her other MPs to seek permission for a sit-in protest to be held in New Delhi on a later date. (ANI)

