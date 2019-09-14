Will launch mass drive against illegal sale of liquor: Manipur CM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that police will launch a massive drive against illegal sale of liquor and unlawful production of spurious liquor in the state.

The Chief Minister's remark comes in the backdrop of busting of several spurious liquor manufacturing units by police in the past few months.

"Local liquor is being produced by some sections of people as a customary practice. However, this practice is fast turning into a commercial exercise, which is leading to adulteration and large scale production of liquor in the recent past," Singh said.He also laid emphasis on the urgent need for formulating a concrete policy in consultation with experts to check rampant production and sale of liquor hazardous to health.The Chief Minister also sought support and co-operation from the masses in this regard.Singh also urged CSOs to suggest possible measures which can be taken up at this juncture as complete closure of local liquor production was not possible.The Chief Minister also appealed to all those involved in such businesses to stop harmful practices which could impact people's health adversely.Thoubal district police on Friday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit located at Thoubal Athokpam and also seized a huge amount of liquor. The seized items were displayed before the media.Thoubal police had busted spurious liquor manufacturing units at Khongjom Bazaar and Thoubal Athokpam earlier in the year too. (ANI)