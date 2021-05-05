Will make formal request to Centre over Maratha reservation, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): After the apex court has struck down the Maratha quota in excess of 50 per cent ceiling limit as unconstitutional, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he would send a formal request to the Center in this regard and if needed, he will take a delegation also for a follow-up on the same.



"The Maratha community is very patiently waiting for steps from the Center. I will send a formal request to the Centre in this regard and if needed, I will take a delegation also for a follow-up on the same," Thackeray said.

He also requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind after the Supreme Court struck down the law granting quota to Marathas.

"Unfortunate that the Supreme Court rejected the law of reservation to the Maratha community in Maharashtra. We had unanimously passed a law for the sake of life with self-respect to our Maratha community. Now SC says that Maharashtra can not make law on this, only the Prime Minister and President can," the Chief Minister said.

"We urge PM Narendra Modi to intervene in this matter and make a law to give reservation to Marathas," he added.

The Supreme Court, earlier today, struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier.

The Supreme Court in its judgment said that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation. The apex court had reserved its verdict last month.(ANI)

