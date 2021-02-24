Will march to Parliament if farm laws not repealed: Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers would march to the Parliament if the three agricultural laws are not taken back.

IANS spoke to Tikait and he said, "A call would be made for taking farm protests to the Parliament."

Tikait claimed that farmers would do farming on the lawns located near Parliament and when the crop would mature, the government could analyse the financial yield of the crop.