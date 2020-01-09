Will meet JNU's VC, students tomorrow; attempting to resolve grievances, says MHRD Secretary

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) secretary Amit Khare on Thursday said officials of the ministry will on Friday meet with the Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jadadesh Kumar and also hold a discussion with students of the varsity in an attempt to resolve outstanding issues.

Khare today met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students' union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members.

"Whatever has happened in the last few days is extremely sad. Students have a list of grievances. The teachers also have grievances against the administration, we are trying to resolve all of them," he said while talking to ANI."I have called the Jawaharlal Nehru University VC and team tomorrow morning. I have also offered the students that I will be meeting them again tomorrow regarding their demands. Such incidents should not re-occur," he added.Meanwhile, Lobiyal, President, JNUTA after the meeting at MHRD said: "As far as JNUTA's demands are concerned, we have only one demand which is to remove vice-chancellor else peace will not be restored in JNU."He said that apart from Khare, the joint secretary of MHRD was also present during the meeting."We told them our problems. If they want to save JNU from further destruction then VC has to quit from his position otherwise impartial enquiry is not possible."Lobiyal claimed that because of the VC and the administration goons were able to enter the university and unleash violence on January 5.Earlier today, JNU students who were protesting at Mandi House for the removal of the VC were detained and stopped from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)