Will meet SIT only after assurance of parents' safety, says woman in sleaze CD case

Bengaluru, March 25 (IANS) After a gap of almost 20 days, the woman who had claimed to be the victim of sexual harassment by former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarakiholi, released her second video clip on Thursday seeking help from Congress leaders Siddarmaiah, K.R. Ramesh Kumar and D.K. Shivakumar.

Besides 'seeking justice' from the Congress leaders, the woman also raised aspersions on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ACP Soumendu Mukherjee, which is probing the sleaze CD case involving her and Jarkiholi.

In the 74-second clip, the woman claimed that her parents had lodged a complaint with the (Belagavi) police 'under duress' as they knew that their daughter is an upright woman.

"So when my parents are sure that I am 100 per cent on the right side of the law, why would they book any missing person or kidnapping case naming me," she asked, adding that even if they had done it, it must have been done under pressure.

While casting subtle aspersions on the police and the SIT, the woman said that she had sent a video clip to the city police commissioner and the SIT on March 12, but the same video was released on March 13 after Jarakiholi filed his complaint.

"This video gets leaked in public domain within half-an-hour of him (Ramesh Jarkiholi) lodging a complaint with the police. Therefore, I am not able to know what is happening. I do not know if the SIT/police is taking sides in this case," she alleged.

She also demanded that all she wanted was protection for her parents, who are scared to come out of the house.

"For me, the safety of my parents is of paramount concern, nothing else. Once I am sure that my parents are in safe hands, I will come on my own and respond to the SIT's inquiry. I will answer all their questions," she said.

The woman said that after seeing the developments over the past two days, she is hopeful of "getting justice" from leaders like Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Ramesh Kumar and other women's organisations. "I want all of them to stand up to protect my parents," she appealed.

She also alleged in the clip that her parents did not file any complaint voluntarily. "When my parents are 100 percent sure that I have not committed any mistake, why will they file complaints of me going missing or being kidnapped? Surely, my parents might have lodged such a complaint under pressure," she claimed.

"The safety of my parents is of prime importance to me. If I feel confident about the safety of my parents, I will answer all the questions of the SIT," she said.

Meanwhile, the SIT has formed five teams comprising 22 officers to track and trace the woman and her parents, who have gone underground ever since the case came to light on March 2.

On March 2, a social activist named Dinesh Kallahalli had claimed that BJP minister Ramesh Jarakiholi sought sexual favours from a woman on the pretext of getting her a contract to shoot a documentary on water reservoirs across the state. He also alleged that the minister offered a lucrative job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) to the woman.

Within minutes, a clip went viral on social media and news channels, where Jarakiholi could allegedly be seen in a compromising position with the woman.

On March 3, Jarakioli resigned from his post claiming innocence, saying that he was stepping down to safeguard the party's interests.

--IANS

