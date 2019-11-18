Will monitor situation in Maharashtra, never talked about Common Minimum Programme: Pawar

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday denied having finalised any Common Minimum Programme (CMP) with Congress and Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra and said that they will monitor the situation in the state which is currently under President's rule.

"Colleagues in Vidha Sabha meet and talk. There is nothing more than this. We have never talked about the Common Minimum Programme. For what reason shall we do this until we decide our future action," Pawar told reporters when asked about coordination committee meetings for Common Minimum Programme (CMP) in which Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were present along with Congress and NCP leaders.Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had earlier said that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of three parties."The draft will be sent to high commands of three parties for discussion. The final decision will be taken by them," he had said.The NCP chief met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today but said that they have not discussed the government formation in Maharashtra.When asked if some Congress leaders were not in favour of forming a government with the Shiv Sena, Pawar said: "I had a meeting with Congress president. AK Antony was also present in the meeting. We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. She wanted to know about the situation about which I briefed her.""We will monitor the situation. Certain leaders of both (Congress-NCP) parties will meet and discuss further and get back to us. Accordingly, we will decide the future course of action," he added.When asked about Shiv Sena claiming to have the support of 170 MLAs, Pawar said: "I don't know about this 170 figure. You should have asked them (Shiv Sena)."On the question of supporting Shiv Sena to form the government, the NCP chief said: "We have not discussed going with someone. Last elections, Congress and NCP fought together. If Congress and NCP have to take a view they would discuss within themselves. But simultaneously we will take in-confidence other colleagues also who have a strong number and are colleagues."Pawar said that NCP believes that the dignity of the House should be maintained."There was discussion over the functioning of Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister and other members said something. It was also said that the dignity of the House should be maintained. I remember during my 75th ceremony, a reference of me was given that for the past 52 years I was a member of either Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or Vidhan Sabha but I never went to the well," he said while commenting on Prime Minister appreciating the NCP at a special discussion to mark the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha or upper house of Parliament."If you have to speak against the government you should speak from your seat. The dignity of the House should be maintained. This is our policy. This reference was given by the Prime Minister," he added.BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)