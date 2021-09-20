'Will move HC against Maharashtra govt': Kirit Somaiya after detention

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Following his detention at Karad Railway Station in Satara district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said he will move the High Court against the Maharashtra government over the incident.



Briefing media persons in Karad, Somaiya claimed, "Police personnel are acting on the orders of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray."

"Police placed me under house arrest for six hours on Sunday. When I challenged the order, the police officer who showed me the order ran away from the spot. Later I understood that the order which was shown to me was forged," he alleged.

"Now I got an order from Karad police which said I am not allowed to come out of Mumbai...The way the order was forged, will Uddhav Thackeray and the state Home Minister take responsibility for this order?" he further alleged.

"They did not allow me to go to Kolhapur. This is against my fundamental rights. I will go to the High Court against Maharashtra Government for this," the BJP leader said.

Somaiya was detained in Satara district in the early hours of Monday.

He was expected to visit Kohlapur today and was en route to the district via train.

Ahead of his visit, Kolhapur District Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him and imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 and 21.

The BJP leader on Sunday had alleged that he was detained at his residence in Mumbai.

He was scheduled to visit the properties owned by Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif in which he claims corruption has taken place.

Earlier, Somaiya had levelled allegations of money laundering against Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab. (ANI)













