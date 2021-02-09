Will move pvt members' Bills for repeal of farm laws: Tiwari

Tewari, who represents Anandpur Sahib, said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the farm laws in the Rajya Sabha on Monday but no farmers is willing to believe him. We have no alternative, so we decided to adopt this path."

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Congress' Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the party MPs from Punjab have decided to bring private members' Bills in Parliament to seek the repeal of three new central farm laws opposed by the farmers.

The Congress MPs will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and request him to allow discussion on the Bills submitted to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Congress leader said that they will also meet the Rajya Sabha Chair on the issue.

Another Congress MP Praneet Kaur, who is the wife of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said that they stood by their demand for the repeal of these laws.

The Punjab MPs appealed to other members of Parliament to initiate such Bills on the farm laws.

Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill said: "Those MPs who have written their profession as agriculture should bring in private member's Bills."

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said: "There are 203 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 64 in the Rajya Sabha who have shown agriculture as their profession. So, we appeal to them to help with these private member's Bills by coming out of partisan politics."

In parliamentary history, 14 such Bills have been made into laws, Tewari said.

Modi had appealed to the farmers on Monday to end their agitation and resume talks with the Centre to resolve the issue.

