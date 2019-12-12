Will not allow 'unconstitutional' CAB in Punjab, says Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Amid growing protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government will not allow the Bill to be implemented in Punjab.

In a statement, Singh called the Bill, which provides for citizenship to non-Muslims communities who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, as a direct assault on the country's secular character.

"Terming the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as a direct assault on India's secular character, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said his government would not allow the legislation to be implemented in his state," the Chief Minister's Office said.He said that his government would not let the legislation rip apart the secular fabric of the country, whose strength lies in its diversity."The Parliament had no authority to pass a law that defiled the Constitution and violated its basic principles and fundamental rights of the people of India", said the Chief Minister, declaring CAB to be "null and void" on account of the fact that it was against the tenets and values contained in the Constitution.The Bill has been passed by Parliament after it got Rajya Sabha's nod on Wednesday. It was passed from the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)