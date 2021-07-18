Will not allow Imran Khan to install 'puppet PM' in PoK, says Maryam Nawaz

Dhirkot [PoK], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to install a 'puppet PM' in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to impose his decisions on people of the region.



Addressing a public meeting in PoK's Dhirkot on Sunday, Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of Pakistan's Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said her party will not allow Imran Khan to bring a puppet government in the region.

She claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is planning to make PoK a new province of Pakistan, adding that "a decision has already been taken in this regard."

Slamming the Imran Khan-led PTI government over its much-used slogan of bringing "Tabdeeli" (change) to Pakistan, she said any change the government made actually ended up bringing "destruction", Dawn reported.

Recalling that there were talks of "minus Nawaz Sharif", she said, the people of Pakistan had reversed the narrative in favour of the PML-N leader. "I can safely declare that this is a revolution as people have converged here in large numbers and Nawaz Sharif has clearly won and his enemy has been defeated," Maryam added.

PoK will hold the general elections for the Legislative Assembly on July 25, despite appeals to postpone the polls for two months due to the threat of a resurgence of coronavirus.

Last year, Pakistan conducted the Legislative Assembly election in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Recently, Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to install a "puppet" government in PoK. (ANI)