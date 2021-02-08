Will not allow making Bengal into East Pakistan: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday said her party will not allow anyone to make Bengal into 'East Pakistan'.



Speaking at Lok Sabha, Chatterjee said, "Is 'Jai Shri Ram' a slang? Mamata Government insults Ram and Sita. They (Bengal Government) practises appeasement politics. They practice politics of 30 per cent (indirectly referring to minorities). We will not allow making Bengal into East Pakistan."

"Mamata Banerjee cheated farmers of Bengal. Farmers of the state have been suffering for the last 10 years but she remains silent. And now, for politics, she sent her MPs at Singhu border," she added.

Chatterjee alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had stolen the ration provided by the Centre during the pandemic. "TMC has stolen rice during the lockdown, tents during the Amphan cyclone and even COVID vaccines," she added.

Attacking Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, Chatterjee said 'Tolabaaz bhaipo' (corrupt nephew) has been involved in the ''coal scam and smuggling of cows' and alleged Abhishek Banerjee of depositing black money in a Thailand bank.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

