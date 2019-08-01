Will not allow reading of Zero Hour submissions from next session: RS Chairman

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday told the members that from the next session onwards he would not allow anyone in the House to read Zero Hour submissions.

"We are in the middle of the session. So I am not stopping it. But next session onwards nobody would be allowed to read Zero Hour submissions. They can refer but can't read," he remarked.



Members usually raise issues of public importance during Zero Hour Only the member to whom permission has been given may mention the matter in the House.

The Chairman also said that in the case of "special mentions", the members cannot speak instead they have to read.

"This distinction has to be understood. It has to be maintained by one and all," he said. (ANI)