Will not attend event with illegal banners: Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday told his party cadres that he will not participate in any event if banners or hoardings are put up illegally on the streets of Tamil Nadu.

In an open letter, the DMK chief urged the party workers not to put up banners or hoardings that cause inconvenience and warned that strict action will be taken against those who indulge in such practices.



"DMK cadres should not erect banners or posters for any events of the party that will create traffic jam or cause inconvenience to the public. I will not participate in any event where this happens. Strict action will be taken against partymen who indulge in such practices," he said in the letter.

The letter from Stalin comes after a 23-year-old woman was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after a hoarding allegedly fell on her.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place on Thursday when the woman was on her way back home from her office. She was wearing a helmet.

An advertising banner placed on a barrier in the middle of the road fell on her due to which she lost balance. A water tanker hit her due to which she received head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital, where she breathed her last. (ANI)

