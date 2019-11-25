Will not consider Sena's plea to form govt: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

After being assured that no party was in position to form government in Maharashtra, the governor recommended President's rule in Maharastra, the Centre tells the court.

The court peruses letters of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar with regard to staking claim for forming government. SG Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre, cites the letter by Ajit Pawar to the Governor, and says this letter contains signatures of 54 MLAs. "This letter is dated 22nd November. The list of 54 elected MLAs (of NCP) was attached to the letter and said that NCP was extending support to the BJP. The SG refers to the letter of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar in the Supreme Court and says it had endorsement of all 54 NCP MLAs.



