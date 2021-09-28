Will not engage in Afghanistan until inclusive Taliban govt established, says Erdogan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 28 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan has said that the country will not engage in Afghanistan until the Taliban forge an all-inclusive government in the country.



In his recent interview with CBS, the President said that the government of Afghanistan is not inclusive and does not include all classes in the country, Khaama Press reported.

He added that he hopes the Afghan women to be given the opportunity to work and have active participation in all aspects.

Taliban's caretaker government which does not include women and non-Taliban figures has been criticised by the regional countries and the world. Prior to that, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had asked Turkey and Qatar to help in running the Kabul International Airport.

Analysts believe that international flights will not resume until another country run Kabul International Airport, reported Khaama Press.

Afghanistan is in turmoil since the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. The Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm. It has been nearly 45 days since the Taliban takeover but has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet. (ANI)

