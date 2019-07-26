Will not pursue vindictive politics says K'tka CM BS Yediyurapppa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): New Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday declared that he will not pursue vindictive politics as he would follow the policy of "forgive and forget".

Addressing media shortly after taking oath of office, Yediyurappa said, "I want to assure opposition parties that I will not practice vindictive politics. I will follow forgive and forget policy. Let good thoughts flow from all sides."



Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka three days after the fall of JD(S)-Congress coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

