Will not spare any corrupt officer, Akhilesh on IPS vs IPS

<br>Yadav was speaking to his party workers in Lucknow headquarters on Friday. He said that UP government is solely responsible for this situation.

"Lakhs of rupees exchange hands in the transfer and posting of officers in UP. Corruption is rampant in the state. Officers from constable to the DIG level bribe their seniors for suitable posting. We are not saying this. A senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna has made these allegations. Now think how dangerous is the situation in UP," said Yadav. <br> <br>"Documents and reports are with the government. They will be there when we come back to power unless the government burns them. Then we will see. We will not spare even a single corrupt officer," Yadav added.

He also said that the the government may forget about the whole issue and try to delay action, but the people of the state will not forgive them.

National spokesperson of SP, I.P. Singh, told IANS on Saturday that IPS vs IPS battle in UP is not an issue only for the party but a truth which we all must face.

Singh said that Vaibhav Krishna's reports on extortion racket in transfer posting is a beginning of a fight against corruption.

"It is not that only police department is corrupt, entire Yogi government is corrupt. It is the bureaucrats who are running the government," Singh added.

He demanded a white paper on the issue.

The IPS vs IPS battle in UP has handed an opportunity to other opposition parties as well to target the Yogi government.

"Now Yogi's own officers are making such serious allegations of corruption, with proof and documents. When will the CM take action? What is he waiting for?" asked Ajay Kumar Lallu, state Congress chief.

He demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole nexus.

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna on Friday had said that he had sent a secret report to the Chief Minister about the police officials' nexus with journalists in the transfer-posting racket in UP.

He had named five IPS officers involved in the nexus with journalists in the transfer-posting racket, which has opened up a Pandora's Box in the state.

Krishna made this revelation after three allegedly morphed videos went viral on social media in which he can be heard having sex chat with girls.

