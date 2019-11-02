Will not spare terrorists who killed innocent labourers in J-K even if they hide in Pak: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the government will not spare the terrorists who killed five labourers from West Bengal in Jammu and Kashmir even if they try to hide in Pakistan.

"We will not leave the terrorists who have killed five labourers in Jammu and Kashmir. They have killed innocent people, who were working as labourers," Reddy said while speaking to ANI.



The police, military and paramilitary teams are searching for the terrorists, he said.

Reddy said the terrorists will be caught even if they try to hide in Pakistan. "We will not let go of these terrorists because the life of every Indian is precious. They will be caught and will be punished," he said.

On October 29, terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that a total of 131 workers from the state who had gone to Kashmir were being brought back to their home state. (ANI)

