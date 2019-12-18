Will not support NRC: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday made it clear that his party will not support the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He also appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and not to indulge in rumour-mongering.

"The Biju Janata Dal MPs both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for New Dehli.

The Chief Minister would attend the second meeting of the committee for commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Appealing to citizens to maintain peace, he said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 has nothing to do with Indian citizens and it only deals with foreigners. Recently, the Chief Minister had assured the Muslim community that his government will not implement the NRC in the state.