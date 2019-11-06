Will protect self-respect of force: Police Commissioner

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Soon after the agitating police personnel called off their 11-hour protest at the police headquarters (PHQ), here on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asserted that the feelings of the force had been conveyed to the senior functionaries and it would continue to protect the self-respect of the force.

"The Delhi Police have been known for hard work and efficiency. We are committed to take it to new heights. The feelings of the colleagues have been conveyed to the people concerned," Patnaik said in a series of tweets.

"Our work will be in accordance with law, which is our absolute conviction. The senior leadership of the Delhi Police is with you and will always continue to protect our self-respect and safeguard the interest of general public," he said. The police personnel staged protest against the assault on some of their colleagues by lawyers at the Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday and outside the Saket court on Monday. Earlier during the day, Patnaik himself unsuccessfully tried to persuade the cops to withdraw the agitation. The agitating cops also booed and jeered several top officers as they sought to placate them during their protest against the assault on some of their colleagues by the lawyers.