Will prove majority on July 29: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he would move the motion of confidence in the assembly on July 29.

"The Karnataka assembly session will be called on July 29, Monday at 10 AM for moving confidence motion and for the passage of the finance bill," he said.

Speaking to reporters after holding cabinet meeting here, he said the legislative council would begin its proceedings on July 30.

Yediyurappa was sworn as Chief Minister for a fourth time on Friday by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The swearing in came after weeks of murky political drama and legal battle triggered by the resignation of 15 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs that led to the fall of the coalition government on Tuesday.