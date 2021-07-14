'Will put pressure on Centre to stop Vizag steel plant sale'

On Wednesday, the Visakhapatnam MP visited the protest site where VSP employees have been opposing the steel plant's privatization for several days.

Visakhapatnam, July 14 (IANS) Member of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana, on Wednesday, said the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) parliamentarians will exert pressure on the central government during the monsoon session to stop privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He highlighted that YSRCP has backed their demand right from the beginning and reminded that chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written twice to the Centre to stop the steel plant sale move.

The MP also reminded that the AP Assembly has also passed a resolution opposing the privatization move.

More than 150 days have passed since the steel plant workers, employees and their family members started the agitation against the Centre's sale plan which cited losses as the reason for the sale.

--IANS

sth/skp/