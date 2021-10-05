Will quit if there is any evidence against my son: Union Minister

Talking to reporters, Mishra said: "I will resign from my post if a single proof emerges against my son being on the spot where the incident took place."

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, has said he would resign from his post if anyone could produce even a single piece of evidence of his son Ashish Mishra being present at the spot where violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Nine people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Farmers' outfits have claimed that a car with Ashish Mishra mowed down protesting farmers.

The protests started ahead of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Tikunia, which is Ajay Mishra's ancestral village, on Sunday.

Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish, however, claimed that protesters attacked the convoy and killed a driver and three others, including two BJP workers.

"Our volunteers had gone to welcome our chief guest and I was with them. The same time, some anti-social elements attacked the convoy, during which the driver of the car was hurt and he lost balance, resulting in the car turning turtle," Ajay Mishra had said.

An FIR has been registered against Ashish Misra in connection with the violence.

Ashish Mishra, meanwhile, said that the police had neither contacted him nor met him so far.

--IANS

amita/vd