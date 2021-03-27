Will RaGa's presence in Pathanamthitta tilt scales in Cong's favour?

Thiruvananthapuram: The presence of Wayanad MP and Congress star campaigner Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in Kerala's Pathanamthitta is expected to yield better fortunes for the party and even tilt the scales in its favour, as the UDF at present does not have a single seat in the Sabarimala-famed district.

Pathanamthitta district has five seats and all five are with the ruling CPI-M-led LDF.

Gandhi who arrived at Ranni was greeted by a huge crowd who were seen waiting for a long time.

Seated on the top of his SUV, Gandhi assured the people that the Nyay Yojana perceived by the Congress party will certainly kick start the Kerala economy.

"All would be getting Rs 7,000 a month and that will be of great help to boost the Kerala economy. Apart from that we will ensure that we provide a minimum support price for farmers produce," said Gandhi.

Gandhi also reminded the people that this time the Congress has fielded 55 per cent of the candidates who are youngsters.

"It's these 55 per cent who will transform Kerala and they will take forward our agenda of spreading brotherhood and peace in the country. In Kerala also there are groups who spread the ideology of hatred and violence."

At Ranni, the Congress party has fielded Rinku Cherian, a young Congress leader. The seat has been with the CPI-M since 1996 with Left leader Raju Abraham winning it for consecutive terms.

This time, however, Abraham after five terms was not given a renomination, instead this seat was given to new ally Jose K. Mani-led Kerala Congress (M), whose nominee -- P.N.Pramod Narayanan is fighting a stiff battle.

Likewise a stiff battle is currently on at Aranmula and Konni.

Incidentally Pathanamthitta district is home to the famed Sabarimala temple and the electoral battle at the Konni constituency has also turned stiff with the presence of state BJP president K.Surendran.

Even though in the 2019 bypoll, the Konni seat was won by the CPI-M candidate K.U.Jenish Kumar, this time both the UDF and the BJP have once again raked up the Sabarimala temple issue, causing heartburns to the Left.

The Congress has fielded popular local leader Robin Peter.

At Aranmula constituency, the sitting CPI-M legislator -- journalist-turned-politician Veena George is facing her opponent whom she beat - K.Sivadasan Nair (a two time Congress legislator) in 2016.

Here also the Sabarimala issue is being discussed widely and all eyes are on the Syrian Orthodox Church, which has given rock-solid support to Veena, last time.

This time, however, the church is upset with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the way his government handled the dispute they had with the Syrian Jacobite Church, even when the apex court ruled in favour of the Orthodox Church.

"The arrival of Gandhi is a morale booster for the Congress party in Pathanamthitta district and there are high hopes that the party will do exceedingly well this time," said a top Congress leader.