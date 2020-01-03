Will reach out to 3 crore people to spread awareness over CAA: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the percentage of minorities in Pakistan has reduced to mere three per cent from earlier 23 per cent, which is a testimony of hardships being faced by them in the neighboring country.

Goyal attended an event in Mumbai on Friday which was organised in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."Pakistan is an Islamic country. Congress is responsible for the division of India. Thousands of people came to India and we know in what condition they came here. The trains had only dead bodies. Earlier, Pakistan had 23 percent minorities and now it has reduced to just three percent," said Goyal.The Union Minister further added that in India, the percentage of minorities has increased and not decreased like in Pakistan, because India has protected them and it is a secular country."The opposition is confused or maybe they are doing all this with proper planning. In the next 10 days, we will reach to three crore people and spread awareness about CAA," said Goyal.BJP is planning a countrywide outreach program to clarify facts about the Citizenship Act and make its provisions clear among the masses. (ANI)