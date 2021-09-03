Will review, restore internet services in Kashmir valley soon: J-K DGP

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): As the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control, the police will review and restore the internet soon, said Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday.



"Situation is absolutely under control. Not even one incident occurred in the last two days. People cooperated, security forces are working with great restraint. I congratulate people. They have faith in peace." said the DGP when asked about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the death of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

"We will soon have a review and I think we will restore it soon," he said while replying to reporters on internet shutdown.

The restrictions and internet shutdown were imposed on Kashmir valley after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year. (ANI)

