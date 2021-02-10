'Will scrap farm laws if Cong comes to power'

New Delhi: Attacking the Centre over the new farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told a rally in western Uttar Pradesh that if voted to power her party would scrap them.

At a 'kisan panchayat' organised by the party in Saharanpur, the Congress general secretary accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of 'insulting' farmers who are protesting against the laws.