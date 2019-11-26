Will serve people of Maharashtra as strong, forceful Oppn: BJP leader Ashish Shellar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): BJP leader Ashish Shellar on Tuesday said that his party will serve the people of Maharashtra as a strong and forceful Opposition.

"In the coming times, we will serve the people of Maharashtra as a strong and forceful opposition," he said while speaking to reporters after a meeting of BJP MLAs here.



The BJP leader informed that in today's meeting, which was addressed by Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil and attended by several other leaders, a resolution was passed in which the MLAs expressed complete faith in the leadership of Fadnavis and thanked him for his service to the people of Maharashtra in last five years.

Shellar also extended his wishes to "Maha Vikas Aghadi" and its Chief Ministerial candidate Udhhav Thackeray.

"We received information that 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' is going to stake claim to form the government with Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister, we congratulate them," he said.

Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, three days after he was administered oath. (ANI)

