Will set new benchmarks for global climate ambition: India

Noting that the G20 must respond to the call of science for urgent global climate action in this decade, Yadav, who virtually led a delegation at the two-day G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting taking place at Italy's Naples, underlined the need to cut absolute emissions rapidly while taking into account the Paris Agreement, which emphasised on respective historical responsibilities, delivery of promised climate finance and technologies at low cost keeping in perspective per capita emissions, differences in per capita GDP, and the unfinished agenda for sustainable development.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India remains steadfast in its commitments to join and lead efforts to combat climate change within the multilaterally agreed convention and its Paris Agreement, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

He stressed that the common but differentiated responsibilities to combat climate change, as per respective capabilities and national circumstances, lies at the heart of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement.

"We should not be shifting goalposts and setting new benchmarks for global climate ambition," he said, adding that "under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has exhibited exemplary resolve by achieving its pre-2020 voluntary commitment of reducing emission intensity".

He cited the vision of Prime Minister for installing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, enhanced ambition in bio-fuels, India's NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) and various other initiatives taken by India on Urban Climate Action, a release from the Ministry said.

"With increase in urbanisation, it is important to create and preserve green spaces and protect biodiversity in urban areas," he said, adding that India's Urban Climate Actions include the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework, the National Mission on Sustainable Habitat, the Climate Centre for Cities, the Climate Smart Cities Alliance, the Climate Practitioners India Network, Urban Forestry, etc.

India also welcomed the G20 works on sustainable recovery, cities, financial flows, etc., the release added.

