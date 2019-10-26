Will sit in opposition but for alternative Shiv Sena should approach us: Cong leader Wadettiwar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday said Congress intends to play the role of the opposition in Maharashtra but for any alternate arrangements, Shiv Sena has to approach the party.

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday had hinted that it could offer "support" to a Shiv Sena-led government.Addressing media persons here, Wadettiwar said, "We have been given the role of opposition and we will do that. But, if any alternative is to be discussed, then Shiv Sena has to come to us and they have not approached us yet.""We accept the decision of the voters of Maharashtra and we will do as they command," he added.Speaking on Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik statement that both Shiv Sena and BJP should get to run Maharashtra government for a term of 2.5 years, Wadettiwar said that it was upto the party to wait for BJP's response or want a five-year Chief Minister term."The ball is in BJP's court, it is up to Shiv Sena to decide if they want a five-year CM or wait for BJP's response on the 2.5 year Chief Minister term demand. If Sena's proposal comes to us, we will discuss with the high command," he told ANI.On the poll verdict, Wadettiwar said that Congress could have planned their election strategy better, saying that the party may have 'miscalculated' the anger of people against the BJP."If we could have planned better and changed our strategy, we would have seen a different result and we might have come to power as well. We miscalculated the anger of people against BJP rule. Still, we thank the voters that they have shown BJP their place in the elections," he said.The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats. (ANI)