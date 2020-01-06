Will soon register FIR: Police on JNU violence

New Delhi: The Delhi police said it has received several complaints in connection with Sundays violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University where masked men and women armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus

We have received multiple complaints in connection with yesterdays violence in JNU. We will soon register a First Information Report, said the Delhi police.

Late last evening, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers from JNU.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. While members of the JNU Students Union and JNU Teachers Association alleged that the attackers were from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the latter denied it.