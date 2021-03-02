Will stop cow smuggling in 24 hrs if BJP is voted to power in Bengal: Yogi

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP heavyweight Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal head on, saying that appeasement politics for the sake of vote bank has endangered the security of not only the state, but also that of the country.

Addressing a large public gathering at Gazole in Malda district, Adityanath said the Trinamool Congress government has a problem with refugees getting citizenship, but it has no concern for illegal immigrants coming to Bengal.

The UP Chief Minister was in Malda, traditionally known as a Congress bastion where the BJP made significant inroads in the 2019 general elections, for the poll campaign ahead of the high-octane state Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases, from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

"There is appeasement politics in Bengal. Love jihad is being executed here. We made a law against it in Uttar Pradesh. If the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, we will stop cow smuggling within 24 hours," he claimed.

Adityanath also said that the state government has failed to stop dangerous activities like cow smuggling and love jihad, which will show adverse results in the time to come.

He said the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the Trinamool government for playing with their religious sentiments. He further said that raising the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is not allowed in Bengal during the incumbent regime.

"People's sentiments are being hurt but the state government is keeping mum on the issue. Now, it has attempted to ban the slogan Jai Sri Ram in Bengal...There is no other name than the name of Ram. Those who are Ram drohi (traitor) do not have a place here. I want to tell Mamata didi 'see what happened to those who opposed the Ram temple'," he added, attacking Mamata Banerjee on her home turf.

--IANS

sbn/arm