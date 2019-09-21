Will strive to make flag of Hindi cinema fly high: Ranveer

'Gully Boy' echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I'm very happy that the passiona te hard work that our cast and crew put into creating 'Gully Boy' is reaping rewards," Ranveer said.

The Bollywood's livewire actor says it is a proud moment for the entire team.

I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya (Akhtar) ! - 'Gully Boy' is her (tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage," he added.

Life of rapper Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine's (Vivian Fernandes) served as an inspiration for the script of 'Gully Boy', which also stars Alia Bhatt. Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia, in the super hit film that released earlier this year. The final nominations will be announced on January 13, and the Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020.