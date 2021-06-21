Will surely return to AIADMK, cadre unhappy with present situation, says Sasikala in purported audio clip

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has dropped another hint of returning to active politics and has also talked about return to the party, saying the "cadres are unhappy" and "worry for party present position".



In an audio clip of her purported conversation with a party worker doing round on social media, Sasikala said she had distanced herself from the party because the present leadership had claimed it would win Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

"I am fine and surely I will come to the party. The AIADMK cadre is unhappy and worried about the party's present position. What.... may come, my entry is definite. They said they will win, and that's why I had set apart myself. But they didn't win," she said.

She also reacted to the expulsion of sixteen party functionaries who interacted with her. "My heart is pained to see the removal of cadres who were brought in the party by AIADMK chief MGR (M G Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa. The cadres are the party, and I will be with you all. Don't worry."

The AIADMK Legislature Party had passed a resolution on June 14 calling for actions against those who spoke to Sasikala,

Sasikala has been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February following the completion of her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Earlier in May, in another viral audio clip of a phone conversation with party cadres, the close-aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was heard confirming the plans of her return in politics.

AIADMK was voted out in the Tamil Nadu elections held earlier this year.

The former AIADMK leader was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment..

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, Sasikala was elected General Secretary of the AIADMK. She had handed over the control of the party to nephew Dhinkaran after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017.

Edappadi Palaniswami was made Chief Minister with her backing but Sasikala was removed after a rival faction led by O Panneerselvam, who had rebelled against Sasikala, merged with the Palaniswami faction. Both Sasikala and Dhinakaran were expelled from the party in September 2017. (ANI)

