Will take a 'good decision' on Vanniyar quota, says Stalin

Vanniyar community leader and PMK founder President Dr S. Ramadoss had petitioned the Chief Minister that the 10.5 per cent reservation for the community is not being implemented even after the previous AIADMK government had passed it in the house in February 2021.

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that he would take a "good decision" regarding the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community within the Most Backward Castes in the state.

PMK legislator G.K. Mani said, in the house, that the Vanniyar quota was not being implemented by the state except for the Higher Education Department issuing an order. The MLA said that there was no hindrance to implementing the internal quota of Muslims, Adi Dravidars and economically weaker sections and 69 per cent reservation even as cases were pending in the court.

Stalin, in his reply in the house, said: "We have just begun to breathe as our focus was to reduce Covid-19 day and night since we took over. I assure that a good decision will be taken after holding discussions and reviews with the officials."

He said that Ramadoss had written a letter to him a few days ago for implementing the 10.5 per cent quota for the Vanniyar community and urging the state to implement the law enacted in February and issue necessary government orders and guidelines based on the reservation quota.

