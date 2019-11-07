Will take Bharat Scouts and Guides to new heights: Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Former Nizamabad MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Thursday, said that she will take Bharat Scouts and Guides to new heights.

The Bharat Scouts and Guides foundation day was celebrated at a grand scale in Hyderabad's BSG school on Thursday.Addressing the gathering, former Nizamabad MP said: "I will take Bharat Scouts and Guides to new heights. I am hopeful Telangana Scouts and Guides will reach be taken to another level and around 50,000 students will join this. This will cultivate the habit of service in children."Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundara Rajan said, "I am really glad to attend the event on a memorable day. I was also a scouts and girls student during my schooling at St Ann's, Royapuram, Chennai.""This is a service-oriented organisation and someone with a committed mind can take the organisation forward. Kavitha has put her way forward this school. Introduction of fruit in the mid-day meal is a great step. I am very happy to be here," she added.Later, Tamilisai Soundara Rajan and Kavitha planted a sapling and served meals to the school children. (ANI)