Will take club winning tourney to Qatar for WC: Kerala candidate

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 (IANS) A multi-crore, Gulf-based businessman, contesting the April 6 Kerala Assembly polls, has promised to hold a football tournament for local clubs, with a trip to watch the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the prize for the champion.

This was the highlight of the manifesto released by Kattuparathy Sulaiman Haji, who is contesting the Kondotty assembly seat as a Left Democratic Front-backed Independent.