Will take everyone along, says Karnataka CM-designate Bommai

"I will take everyone along with me in administration. It is going to be a pro-people government. Addressing the challenges of Covid and natural calamity will be my priority," he said.

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Basavaraj Bommai, who was chosen as Karnataka's new Chief Minister at the legislature party meeting here on Tuesday, stated that he will take everyone along with him.

"The situation of finances in the state is not good. Will take steps to improve the situation," he said.

On the cabinet, he said that he will meet Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot on Tuesday night and later, discuss the matter with party leaders.

Bommai, who is seen as close confidante of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said: "Yediyurappa is going to be our leader always."

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity. Yediyurappa has blessed me," he added.

"Party legislators have elected me unanimously and I will live up to their expectations," he said.

--IANS

mka/vd